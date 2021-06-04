Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AHH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

