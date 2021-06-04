Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.