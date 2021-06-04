Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,679.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 53,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,912. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

