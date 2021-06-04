WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.