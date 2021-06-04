WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Head-To-Head Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WISeKey International and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $14.78 million 7.07 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -2.33 Net Element $65.71 million 0.82 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -14.21

Net Element has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Net Element.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Net Element -5.80% -81.24% -10.41%

Summary

WISeKey International beats Net Element on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

