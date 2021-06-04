Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,686 ($61.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,801.12. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.