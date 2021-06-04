Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $573,437.92 and approximately $101,667.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.91 or 0.07214163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.42 or 0.01821984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00482619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00176033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00788437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00476122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00432195 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

