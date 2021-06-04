Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.