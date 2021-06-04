Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $13.83. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 254,942 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.