World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $256.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.48 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

