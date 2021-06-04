World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,753,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 691,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

