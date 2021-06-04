World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,505 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

