World Asset Management Inc Purchases 304 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

