World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $68.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

