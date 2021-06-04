World Asset Management Inc Sells 449 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $95.77 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

