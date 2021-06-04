WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright Sells 3,064 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $213,576.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

