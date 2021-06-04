Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 1,500 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WYNN opened at $129.08 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

