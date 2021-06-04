XMON Trading 5% Lower This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 5% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $49,225.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $703.92 or 0.01892460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.