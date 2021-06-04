XP (NASDAQ:XP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XP. HSBC began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. XP has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 2.02.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.81 million during the quarter. XP had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XP will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XP in the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 51.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of XP by 10.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,755,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,803,000 after purchasing an additional 267,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XP

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

