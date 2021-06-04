Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

