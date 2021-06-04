Xponance Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

