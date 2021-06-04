Xponance Inc. Invests $626,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

YETI opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

