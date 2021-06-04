Xponance Inc. Sells 126 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.
Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
