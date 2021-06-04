Xponance Inc. Sells 126 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

