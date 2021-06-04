Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Essent Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Essent Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

