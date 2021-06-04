Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

