Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

