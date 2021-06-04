Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

