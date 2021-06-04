Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.91. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39. CAI International has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

