Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 69,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,511. The company has a market cap of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

