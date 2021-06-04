Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $118.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $485.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,817. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,425. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,259. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -186.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

