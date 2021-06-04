Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $202.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 153,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,739. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

