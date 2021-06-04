Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.