Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,087. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

