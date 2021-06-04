Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.89. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.82. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.