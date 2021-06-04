Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the lowest is $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $445.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.23 million to $451.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $459.83 million, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $466.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.39 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -619.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

