Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.67. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.75. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

