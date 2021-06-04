Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.56. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.17. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

