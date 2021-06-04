Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $239.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.20 million and the highest is $271.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

