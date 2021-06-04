Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,806,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

