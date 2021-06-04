Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.