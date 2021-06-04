Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 in the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 150,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,306. The stock has a market cap of $995.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.69, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

