Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.