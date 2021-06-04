Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.