Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.