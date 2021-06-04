Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $144.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. 420,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,026. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

