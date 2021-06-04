Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.66. Teleflex posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

NYSE TFX traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,052. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

