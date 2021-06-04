Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.04. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,023 shares of company stock worth $4,017,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

