Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

