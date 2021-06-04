Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post $151.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.70 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SLG traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,365. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.