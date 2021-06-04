Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

