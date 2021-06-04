Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.37.

ZLAB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.24. 265,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,418 shares of company stock worth $46,637,183 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

